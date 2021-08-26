Delhi: Man shot in head near IGI Airport in suspected road rage incident

In a suspected incident of road rage, a man was allegedly shot in the head while he was driving his car in Delhi Cantt on Wednesday morning. The accused, son of a police officer, has now been arrested.

The victim identified as Sandeep Bhati was on his Hyundai Verna from a temple in Bhiwadi towards his home in Noida when the incident took place at around 5 am near the Delhi IGI Airport. The police said Bhati is critical and undergoing treatment.

Bhati was travelling with three friends when a blue Swift car started following them from the airport. Police said the accused fired two bullets at Bhati’s car. The first hit the rear glass of the vehicle while the second hit Bhati on his head. According to witnesses, Bhati had tried to overtake the Swift car twice on the way to Delhi, after which the accused followed the men and fired at their car.

Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP (Southwest) said they received a PCR call from Bhati’s friends about the firing. “We went to the spot and met Bhati’s friend Ashu with police staff, they told us the injured person was admitted to Yatharth hospital. When we reached the hospital, Bhati’s other friends Gaurav and Vipin met us. Gaurav gave a complaint saying the friends visited a temple in Bhiwadi and were on their way back when an unknown person started following them from the Airport,” said the DCP.

The accused was driving with the headlights off. When they reached RTR Marg, the accused parked his car near them, pulled out a pistol and started firing at them. Though Bhati’s friends tried to stop the shooter, he fled. Then they took Bhati to a hospital.

A case was registered under the IPC sections for rash driving, attempted murder and Arms Act on the complaint of Gaurav. During the investigation, police scanned CCTV footage from the Delhi-Gurgaon border to Kalkaji and identified the Swift car that was driven by the accused.

“It is owned by a woman who’s a resident of Kalkaji. The accused was then identified as Nitin Singh (27). After the firing incident, the accused went to Kalkaji and hit his car near the road. He sent his car to a repair shop in Okhla which our team has seized,” said DCP Singh. His mother, Archana, is a Delhi police officer. The family lives in a police colony in Kalkaji