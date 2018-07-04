Delhi: Man shot at in Hauz Khas in robbery attempt

According to the police the assailants tried to snatch the victims bag, but when he objected, fired at him. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/Representational) According to the police the assailants tried to snatch the victims bag, but when he objected, fired at him. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/Representational)

A 27-year-old collection agent of a private company was shot at in South Delhi’s Hauz area on Wednesday morning. The victim, who received three gunshot wounds, was taken to Safdarjung hospital where he is recuperating.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Sajjan Kumar, a resident of East Delhi. “The incident took place at around 10.45 am when the victim, after collecting payment of approximately Rs 1.30 lakh from a client, was heading towards a bank to deposit the money. He first went to Jungpura area and then came to Green Park on his motorbike, but was intercepted en route the bank,” DCP (South) Romil Baaniya said.

Police said the assailants, two boys on a scooty, tried to snatch his bag from him, but he objected. “When he resisted, then one of them whipped out a pistol and opened fire on him from close range. He collapsed and then assailants managed to escape from the spot,” Baaniya said.

Locals informed the police about the incident and police rushed to spot. “Kumar was taken to hospital where he has been admitted. The police has registered an FIR under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 of the IPC at Hauz Khas police station,” the official said.

The police is probing the case from all angles and are also searching the call records of the victim. Further investigations are in progress.

