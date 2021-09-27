Delhi: Man shot dead, wife claims 4 men who raped her killed him

A day after a 35-year-old man was shot dead by unknown assailants outside his house in Northeast Delhi, his wife has alleged that four men who had raped her six months ago in Ghaziabad were responsible. Police have registered a murder case against unknown persons based on the woman’s complaint.

In the FIR, the woman has named the four men and alleged that they raped her in Ghaziabad during Holi this year. She filed a complaint against them, but the accused allegedly threatened her and asked her to withdraw it. The woman alleged that they then planned to kill her husband and sent assailants to her house.

Police said the incident took place late Saturday and the man was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Sain said, “We conducted an enquiry and found that two unknown persons came to the couple’s house late at night. When the victim came out of his room, they fired at him. His wife said she was raped and a case had been registered in Loni. She alleged that she and her husband received threats from the rapists who might be involved in the murder…”

Police found that the family had shifted from Loni to Delhi around three months ago. The deceased was involved in a drug peddling case and his wife admitted to the same in the FIR, said police.

In the FIR she had named four men — Guddu, Meraj, Vashi and Tamjit — and one of them was arrested. “The others were threatening me and kept asking me to withdraw the complaint. I told police and also shifted to Delhi out of fear,” she alleged in the FIR filed by Delhi Police.

Iraj Raja, SP (Rural Ghaziabad), confirmed that a rape case had been registered. “The woman had only told us about one of the accused and we arrested him. Later, she said more men were involved. Her statement has been recorded by the magistrate and the matter is under enquiry. Today, we came to know that her husband was killed. We don’t know if the two incidents are related. The Delhi Police haven’t approached us yet…,” he said.