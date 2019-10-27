Delhi: Man shot dead in ‘road rage’ incident

Six men were arrested and a juvenile apprehended Saturday in an alleged road rage incident, wherein a man was shot dead in North West Delhi. “The incident took place on October 24. The man, Jwala Singh, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital,” said DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya.

“On Thursday night, a bike brushed past the victim’s brother and he got into a fight with the riders. Singh also reached the spot… The matter escalated and Singh was shot in the face,” said an officer.

The accused, Suraj, Prakash, Arun Bhatia, Harsh Bhatia, Abhishek and Govinda, live nearby. The weapon used in the incident has been recovered, said police.

Police said two employees of the main accused, Suraj, went out to buy something when Singh’s brother Jitender got into an altercation with them. “It was a minor fight over the bike’s silencer and that the bike touched him,” said police. Singh also reached the spot and was shot dead.