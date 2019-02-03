Delhi: Man shot dead in crossfire

A 31-year-old man died of gunshot wounds Friday evening after he got caught in a crossfire between two groups in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar. The victim, Kanhaiya Lal, was at Mangal Bazar Road when the incident took place.

Six men have been arrested and a case under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC has been registered. “A PCR call was received at 7:15 pm about the incident and the victim was rushed to Batra Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Of the six arrested, four have previous cases registered against them,” said Vijay Kumar, DCP (South).

Police said a scuffle broke out between two groups, who started beating each other with sticks. Some of them whipped out country-made firearms and started shooting at each other. “The victim had at least three gunshot wounds,” said an officer. ENS