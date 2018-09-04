Delhi: Man shot dead in Batla House, 2 suspects flee spot

The victim, Dilshad The victim, Dilshad

A 38-year-old man was shot dead and two people were injured in a shootout in southeast Delhi’s Batla House area on Monday, police said.

According to police, the dead was identified as Dilshad (38), who also reportedly contested the local panchayat elections in his hometown in Meerut. A PCR call was made around 6.05 pm from Sir Syed Road, Batla House, following which police rushed to the spot. However, by the time police reached the spot, Dilshad had already been declared dead at Holy Family Hospital.

“Preliminary enquiry has so far revealed that Dilshad was being followed by two unidentified men, who were wearing helmets. The two accused opened fire at him, following which they fled the spot,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

Dilshad is survived by his wife and three children. According to Dilshad’s family members, he had contested the panchayat election in Meerut in 2015. Police said they are verifying these claims. So far, the motive behind the shooting has not been established, and the investigation is still in the preliminary stage, said a senior police officer.

Joint Commissioner of Police (southeast) Devesh Srivastava told The Indian Express that Dilshad was facing a criminal case of attempt to murder, in which he was released on bail on August 24.

“Currently, Dilshad was working as a property dealer in the area. A property dispute cannot be ruled out. We are trying to identify the attackers,” said Srivastava.

Family members of the victim, meanwhile, claimed that another relative may be behind the shooting, because of a financial dispute. Adil, the victim’s nephew, claimed, “Dilshad had registered a case against his relative earlier this year following which he was sent to jail for 26 days. Both of them were involved in a financial dispute over which the case was filed.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App