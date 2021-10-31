Delhi: Man shot at by brother-in-law ‘over interfaith marriage’

A 26-year-old man was shot at by his brother-in-law allegedly over his interfaith marriage in Northwest Delhi’s Model Town area, police officials said on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Deva, had recently married a woman against the wishes of their parents. Deva sustained severe bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment.

According to the cops, the incident took place on Saturday night when Deva was found lying on the road with bullet injuries. Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest), said, “We received information that Deva was on a bike with two men. The pillion riders fired at him and fled from the spot. We identified the accused and sent our teams to catch them. They’ve been apprehended and are being questioned.”

The accused — Shahnawaz (21) and Hrithik (20) — were caught with two pistols and Deva’s Royal Enfield bike. The DCP said Shahnawaz is the victim’s wife’s brother.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered at Northwest Delhi’s Model Town police station. According to sources, the woman’s family was upset after she married a man belonging to a different community. Her brother and his friend allegedly called the victim on the pretext of meeting him and started shooting at him.