scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 31, 2021
MUST READ

Delhi: Man shot at by brother-in-law ‘over interfaith marriage’

The victim, identified as Deva, had recently married a woman against the wishes of their parents.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: October 31, 2021 11:53:58 am
The accused — Shahnawaz (21) and Hrithik (20) — were caught with two pistols and Deva’s Royal Enfield bike.

A 26-year-old man was shot at by his brother-in-law allegedly over his interfaith marriage in Northwest Delhi’s Model Town area, police officials said on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Deva, had recently married a woman against the wishes of their parents. Deva sustained severe bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Delhi News |Ahead of reopening, Delhi schools directed to ensure complete vaccine coverage of staff

According to the cops, the incident took place on Saturday night when Deva was found lying on the road with bullet injuries. Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest), said, “We received information that Deva was on a bike with two men. The pillion riders fired at him and fled from the spot. We identified the accused and sent our teams to catch them. They’ve been apprehended and are being questioned.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The accused — Shahnawaz (21) and Hrithik (20) — were caught with two pistols and Deva’s Royal Enfield bike. The DCP said Shahnawaz is the victim’s wife’s brother.

Click here for more

A case of attempt to murder has been registered at Northwest Delhi’s Model Town police station. According to sources, the woman’s family was upset after she married a man belonging to a different community. Her brother and his friend allegedly called the victim on the pretext of meeting him and started shooting at him.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 31: Latest News

Advertisement