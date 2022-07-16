Man shot at in the face in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, four minors apprehended

A 36-year-old man suffered a grievous injury in his eye after he was allegedly shot at by a minor boy in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area Friday evening, the police said. They have apprehended four minors in the case.

According to the police, the incident took place around 4.45 pm when the victim was sitting outside a shop near a park in the area. Officers said three minor boys, who were known to the victim, approached him and one of the boys fired at him and ran away.

Usha Rangani, DCP (northwest), said, “At about 5.15 pm, a PCR call was received regarding a gunshot injury to a person in his right eye. Police reached the spot and the injured was rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to another hospital. His condition is now stable.”

In purported CCTV footage of the incident, at least three boys are seen walking towards the victim before one of them pulls out a gun and shoots him in the face from close range.

The police said a case was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act. “Four juveniles have been apprehended by a team of special staff, northwest district, and a country-made pistol used in the crime has been recovered. The accused said that the victim had beaten up the father of one of the apprehended minor boys seven months ago and they had come to take revenge on him,” the DCP said. Officers said there was no communal angle in the incident and both the parties belonged to the same community.