Delhi: Man shoots at protest site, nobody injured

An unidentified man allegedly fired shots at Kundli, where farmers are protesting, on Sunday night. No injuries were reported.

The alleged incident took place near TDI City Block A at Kundli, around 4 km from the Singhu border protest’s main stage. Eyewitnesses said it took place after 11 pm on Sunday, after a group got angry when they were not served cold water at a langar.

“Four men arrived in a car with a Chandigarh number plate at around 10 pm and sat and had food at the langar we had set up. After eating, one of them asked for cold water. We said we only had room temperature water, and that we had kept milk and lassi in the fridge. He got angry and started abusing us. Other farmers who were nearby came and helped us chase them away. But they came back after 20 minutes, by which time we had wrapped up the langar and gone inside our trolleys to sleep. They started shouting once again and when we went outside our trolley to see, one of them fired a shot from a gun. Then they got inside the car, and he fired two more shots from the moving vehicle, and drove away,” said Jaspal Singh (28) from Sangrur district.

The farmers found two of the bullet casings Monday morning.

The langar is run by farmers from Mahra and Lath villages in Sonipat district and they have been camping in that area since the beginning of the agitation.

“Why would someone bring a weapon to a protest? It’s sad that they attacked people who are doing seva here,” said Sandeep Malik from the village.

Kundli SHO Ravi Kumar said, “We got information about the firing at around 11.30 pm on Sunday… CCTV footage shows them returning to the spot. One person can be seen getting out of the car but his face is not clear. They accused have not been identified yet… A case has been registered under the Arms Act, and IPC Sections 285 and 506.