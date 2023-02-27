scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Delhi man sets himself on fire as bank tries to seal his property; dies

Though he was rushed to a hospital, he died around 3.40 am on Sunday, said police, adding that he had more than 30%-40% burns.

A case under IPC section 306 has been registered at Gokalpuri police station and the matter is being investigated. (Representational)
Delhi man sets himself on fire as bank tries to seal his property; dies
A 33-year-old man died after he allegedly set himself ablaze in front of bank staffers who had come to seal his property.

Bank officials had come on court orders to take possession of the property on Friday when the incident took place. The man, Kapil Kumar, poured petrol and immolated himself.

Though he was rushed to a hospital, he died around 3.40 am on Sunday, said police, adding that he had more than 30%-40% burns. Kumar was the proprietor of a clothing store.

Bank officials first came to Gokalpuri police station seeking police assistance in taking possession of the property, police said. A senior police officer said, “They provided a court order. We sent a team with them and they started their work by sealing the house as per the court’s direction. When the sealing work was underway, Kumar poured petrol and set himself on fire.”

Police and bank staff put the fire out with blankets and rushed him to the hospital. He was later shifted to GTB hospital and was undergoing treatment. On Sunday, he succumbed to his injuries.

“We received information from the hospital and started conducting an inquiry into the matter. The body was sent for an autopsy and later returned to the family,” said an officer.

A case under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) has been registered at Gokalpuri police station and the matter is being investigated.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 10:03 IST
