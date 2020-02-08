Delhi: Man says beaten up in Okhla

Police said they are yet to make an arrest in the matter. (Representational Image) Police said they are yet to make an arrest in the matter. (Representational Image)

A 27-year-old man was allegedly thrashed by a group of men in Okhla, after he objected to a fight, said police.

The incident took place on Friday when the man, Javed, was walking with his friend. Though Javed, in a video, alleged the accused thrashed him because he was “a Shaheen Bagh protester”, police denied the claims.

DCP (South East) R P Meena said, “We received a call from the injured. The man was with his friend when they saw an old man being beaten up. When Javed objected, the group attacked him. An MLC was done at a local hospital and a case has been registered.”

In the video, Javed and his friend claimed the group had referred to their religion, and the fact that they were protesters. The man also alleged that he and his friend were “recognised” based on their clothes. He claimed that was part of the reason they were targeted.

Police said they are yet to make an arrest in the matter.

