Delhi: 28-year-old run over by speeding car, RML doctor held

Police said the accused, Rohit Singh, works in the anaesthesia department of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and lives in south Delhi’s Green Park. (Representational Image) Police said the accused, Rohit Singh, works in the anaesthesia department of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and lives in south Delhi’s Green Park. (Representational Image)

A 28-year-old pedestrian died after he was hit allegedly by a speeding Skoda Yeti in south Delhi’s Lodhi Colony, police said. Initial investigation revealed that the car was being driven by a doctor, who first took the victim and his mother in an auto-rickshaw to AIIMS Trauma Centre, but later escaped after he was called for a medical examination. However, he was traced through his car registration number and arrested, police said.

Police said the accused, Rohit Singh (29), works in the anaesthesia department of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and lives in south Delhi’s Green Park.

“The incident took place on August 19, when the victim, Satish Singh, a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur, had come to meet his relatives in Lodhi Colony along with his mother Sushila Singh (58),” a senior police officer said. Sushila, in her complaint, said that they were returning home and walking towards a bus stand on Bhishma Pitamah Marg. “The incident took place when a speeding car, being driven by the accused in a ‘zigzag’ movement, came and hit her son, following which he was flung nearly 10 feet in the air before falling down. Sushila raised an alarm and called passersby for help. On seeing the crowd, Rohit immediately sat with them in an auto-rickshaw. They reached AIIMS Trauma Centre, where Satish was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU),” said the officer.

Police sources said Sushila called her family members, who reached the hospital and got into a heated argument with Rohit. “Rohit was then called by the doctors for a medical examination, but he managed to escape from the premises. An FIR was lodged against him at Lodhi Colony police station, and police seized his car from the spot,” the officer added.

Police have recorded the statements of the eyewitnesses and started investigation. “Eyewitnesses told police that the accused seemed in an inebriated condition,” a police officer said. Police said they traced Rohit through his car registration number and arrested him, after a case under sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the IPC was registered.

Rohit was later arrested, after a case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the IPC was registered. He told police, during questioning, that he escaped from the spot after he had a heated argument with the victim’s family members,” the officer said, adding that he was later released on bail.

