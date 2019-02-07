Delhi: Man run over by ‘speeding’ car, 20-year-old student held

A 67-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle, allegedly being driven by a 20-year-old BBA student, near Haiderpur Metro station on Monday evening. Police said the victim, who was crossing the road, was flung 10 feet into the air and landed a little distance away. He succumbed to his injuries Tuesday.

The driver was arrested from the spot and her car was impounded. Prima facie it appears the vehicle was being driven at a high speed, police said. According to police, the victim, Harkesh Kumar, lived with his family in Jahangirpuri and was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

“The incident took place when Kumar was returning home after meeting a doctor. Around 5.15 pm, he was crossing the road near the Metro station when he was hit by the vehicle,” a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, eyewitnesses said that they saw the victim being thrown into the air.

“The driver stopped the car, got out and started crying. An eyewitness, Prahlad Gautam, raised an alarm and called a passerby for help. He took the victim to a nearby hospital after making a PCR call,” the officer said.

Police initially lodged an accident FIR at Shalimar Bagh police station. But after Kumar succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police arrested the woman after filing a case under IPC sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) against her. The accused was released on bail a few hours after her

arrest.

Police said the accused is a third-year student of BBA at Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, and her father is an Old Delhi-based businessman.

“We have recovered her licence and seized the car,” said DCP (northwest) Vijayanta Arya.

Meanwhile, two people, including a 15-year-old, died in separate incidents in the capital. A 15-year-old boy was hit by a scooter, which was allegedly being driven by a minor boy, in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri area Monday night.

The victim received serious injuries to the head and died during treatment. His family later staged a protest, demanding strict action against the errant driver.

In another incident, a motorcyclist was allegedly hit by a speeding ambulance in GTB Enclave area of Shahdara Tuesday night. The ambulance driver was caught by passersby, who handed him over to police.