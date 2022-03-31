Delhi: Man robbed of crores — again

Unidentified men robbed around Rs 2 crore from the employees of a Rohini-based businessman after forcibly snatching keys to their car on Tuesday. Just last month, five persons had robbed Rs 1.1 crore at gunpoint in broad daylight in North Delhi’s Civil Lines — from the employees of the same businessman, with police making five arrests in the case.

The complainant said that on Tuesday night, he was going to his nephew’s house from Chandni Chowk after collecting Rs 1.97 crore in cash. He was accompanied by his driver. “When they reached pocket 21 in Rohini Sector 24, an unknown person came on a scooter and started arguing with them. Later, two-three persons came from the rear and broke the driver’s side glass and snatched the car keys. The accused opened the car’s trunk, took all the money which was kept in three bags, and fled,” DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

Police have found CCTV footage of the incident which shows a man talking to the occupants of a car after stopping his two-wheeler.

“Later, some more person came and take away the bags from the boot space. A case has been registered under IPC section 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (common intention) at Budh Vihar police station and investigation has been initiated,” a senior police officer said.

The previous incident took place on March 3, when two employees of a businessman collected Rs 1.1 crore from a jeweller in Chandni Chowk. They were going back to their office on a scooter when a bike hit them. “Three men were on the bike. They pulled out pistols, threatened the victims and took the bags with money,” said police.