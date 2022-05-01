scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 01, 2022
77-year-old robbed, murdered at his home in North Delhi’s Civil Lines

Upon investigation, the police found that cardboard boxes containing cash had gone missing from the house, officers said.

May 1, 2022 3:51:49 pm
A 77-year-old man was allegedly robbed and murdered by unidentified men inside his house in North Delhi’s Civil Lines, the police said. The victim was sleeping alone when the accused broke into his house, robbed cash from the room and attacked him with a weapon, they added.

Officers identified the deceased as Ram Kishore Agrawal. The police said they received a PCR call around 6.52 am Sunday about the murder. “The victim’s son called us and said he found his father lying injured in the bed around 6.40 am. His neck was slit. He was rushed to Sushrut Trauma Centre where the doctors declared him dead. We found that he had four knife injuries on his body,” Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North) said.

An inquiry was initiated and the police found some cardboard boxes missing from the house. “The boxes had cash. The exact amount is not known. We also spoke to a security guard in the area who reported that he saw two unidentified men fleeing from the house in the morning,” the DCP added.

A case has been registered under sections of murder and robbery/dacoity, besides attempt to murder. A crime team was called to the spot to collect the evidence and begin investigation. Multiple teams in the North district have been alerted to nab the accused.

Agrawal’s family said they were sleeping on the first floor of the house when the incident took place. His son came to know about the murder and robbery in the morning, the police said. Agrawal is survived by two children.

