Delhi: Man records student taking a bath at hotel, one arrested

A student pursuing her masters from a medical college in the city has approached police after she caught a man recording videos of her while she was bathing at a hotel in Mahipalpur.

DCP (southwest) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said one person has been arrested and a case has been registered.

Police said the accused, Shankar Shukla, was reportedly staying in the room next to hers. Police have also seized the mobile phone used to record. As per police, the student and her colleague had checked into the hotel on May 6.

“Shukla managed to position himself outside the bathroom window. While bathing, she noticed that the accused was recording her. She quietly went outside and told her friend about it. She did not raise an alarm as the accused could have fled,” the officer said.

The woman informed the police, and a team reached the hotel. She also informed the hotel authorities, who tracked down Shukla.

