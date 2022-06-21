scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 20, 2022
Must Read

Delhi: Man accused of rape with intent to ‘spread HIV’

The accused, a labourer, recently shifted to a rented accommodation where the minor lives with her mother. On June 14, the girl was alone at home when he targeted her. When her mother returned from work, she found bite marks on her body.

Written by Jignasa Sinha | New Delhi |
June 21, 2022 2:25:43 am
Medical tests showed he is HIV positive and police sources said he told them he was aware of this.

Days after a 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting and raping an eight-year-old at her home in Southeast Delhi, police have found that the accused is HIV-positive and had deliberately tried to “spread” the disease.

The accused, a labourer, recently shifted to a rented accommodation where the minor lives with her mother. On June 14, the girl was alone at home when he targeted her. When her mother returned from work, she found bite marks on her body. They reported the matter to police and were sent to AIIMS for medical help.

DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey had earlier said, “We were told the man shifted to the house 2-4 days before the incident. Using technical surveillance, his location was traced to a relative’s house in Palwal and he was arrested.”

Medical tests showed he is HIV positive and police sources said he told them he was aware of this. Speaking to The Indian Express on Monday, the girl’s mother said she might have to quit her job as she is worried about her daughter. “We don’t know a lot, but the police said my daughter might be infected with AIDS… She doesn’t step out anymore and cries all night. She doesn’t want to stay alone anymore but I need to go out and earn. Nobody else will support us,” she said.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 20, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Capacity Utilisation’ to ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-June 20, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Capacity Utilisation’ to ‘...
Infrastructure plus Hindutva push: Karnataka BJP follows the UP wayPremium
Infrastructure plus Hindutva push: Karnataka BJP follows the UP way
Arun Prakash writes: Agnipath, between the linesPremium
Arun Prakash writes: Agnipath, between the lines
Phone-tapping to extortion: Mumbai Police Inspector is go-to man for ‘sen...Premium
Phone-tapping to extortion: Mumbai Police Inspector is go-to man for ‘sen...
More Premium Stories >>
More from Delhi

The mother and daughter hail from Bihar and shifted to Delhi after the victim’s father left a few years ago and married someone else. The woman said she plans to send her daughter back to Bihar.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 20: Latest News
Advertisement