Delhi: Man accused of rape with intent to ‘spread HIV’

Days after a 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting and raping an eight-year-old at her home in Southeast Delhi, police have found that the accused is HIV-positive and had deliberately tried to “spread” the disease.

The accused, a labourer, recently shifted to a rented accommodation where the minor lives with her mother. On June 14, the girl was alone at home when he targeted her. When her mother returned from work, she found bite marks on her body. They reported the matter to police and were sent to AIIMS for medical help.

DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey had earlier said, “We were told the man shifted to the house 2-4 days before the incident. Using technical surveillance, his location was traced to a relative’s house in Palwal and he was arrested.”

Medical tests showed he is HIV positive and police sources said he told them he was aware of this. Speaking to The Indian Express on Monday, the girl’s mother said she might have to quit her job as she is worried about her daughter. “We don’t know a lot, but the police said my daughter might be infected with AIDS… She doesn’t step out anymore and cries all night. She doesn’t want to stay alone anymore but I need to go out and earn. Nobody else will support us,” she said.

The mother and daughter hail from Bihar and shifted to Delhi after the victim’s father left a few years ago and married someone else. The woman said she plans to send her daughter back to Bihar.