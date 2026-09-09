Delhi hostel operator arrested after 7 deaths in building collapse

Rescue operation underway a day after building collapsed at Satya Niketan in New Delhi on Monday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The operator of the five-floor PG in South Delhi’s Satya Niketan, which collapsed on Sunday killing seven people, has been arrested, police said.

“The accused, Sudhanshu, is with the ‘Hostel Daze’ chain,” said a senior police officer.

The chain has seven facilities in the vicinity, including hostels for both girls and boys.

The PG that collapsed had eight rooms with a total of 16 beds, spread across four floors.

Police suspect that only seven to eight students were inside the building when it collapsed as several had left for a three-day vacation for Raksha Bandhan.

Role of operator

Police said Sudhanshu had been managing the property since August 2025, when it first opened for commercial use.