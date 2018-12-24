Delhi: Man posed as godman, news channel owner to dupe people; arrested

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a 32-year-old man who posed as the owner of a news channel, a businessman and a godman to dupe people.

Advertising

The accused, Abhishek Vashishta from Kurukshetra, was arrested by a Special Cell team based on a tip-off on his whereabouts. Police said he has completed a five-year integrated course in journalism and mass communication from Kurukshetra University.

Police said he is the main accused in two criminal cases registered in Punjab and Delhi.

At the time of his arrest, he was posing as a businessman on several matrimonial sites. “He posed as a single man with luxury vehicles and an annual income of Rs 25 lakh. Recently, he duped a Delhi-based girl — After marrying her, he fled with her jewellery and cash. A case was registered at Barakhamba Road police station,” said DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah.

Advertising

“In 2012, he posed as an astrologer and appeared on a TV channel. However, when the channel found out he was a fraud, they cancelled his programme and also issued an advisory after several complaints were filed,” Kushwah said.

Four years later, he was arrested in a cheating case in Chandigarh for posing as an employee of a media group and trying to strike a land deal, police said. After fleeing Chandigarh, he shifted base to Kurukshetra and posed as the owner of a news channel and interviewed people for the position of a reporter, police said.