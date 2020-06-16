Delhi: Over insurance for kin, man pays to get himself killed

Delhi Police has arrested three men and apprehended a juvenile for a man’s murder — which the victim himself allegedly commissioned and paid for. (Representational Image) Delhi Police has arrested three men and apprehended a juvenile for a man’s murder — which the victim himself allegedly commissioned and paid for. (Representational Image)

Five days after the body of a 35-year-old East Delhi businessman was found hanging from a tree in outer Delhi’s Ranhola, Delhi Police has arrested three men and apprehended a juvenile for his murder — which the victim himself allegedly commissioned and paid for.

The man, Gaurav Bansal, ran a wholesale ration shop in East Delhi’s Karkardooma and lived in IP Extension. He went missing on the afternoon of June 9. A day later, his body was found hanging from a tree, with his hands tied at the back. A murder case was registered.

Police claimed Bansal had met the accused via Facebook. DCP (Outer) Dr A Koan said, “During inquiry, the juvenile revealed that Bansal had got in touch with him on social media and had paid him to kill him. The deceased had said his family will get insurance money if they kill him.”

DCP Koan said the juvenile roped in his friend Manoj (21), a vegetable vendor, who then brought on board Suraj (18) and Sumit (26), who stitches bags. While Sumit was earlier arrested in connection with a rape case, the other three have no police record. “The accused, it appears, didn’t have much work in the last few months,” police said.

A team led by ACP Nangloi Anand Sagar investigated the case and made arrests.

A police officer said Bansal was under financial duress. The officer said, “He had at least two loans to repay — one was of Rs 6 lakh. He also had some financial troubles after a fallout with a relative. Business wasn’t doing very well.”

Bansal is survived by his wife and two sons, aged nine and seven. A police officer said Bansal allegedly befriended the juvenile on Facebook around 20 days ago. “The Facebook chats show Bansal had proposed this plan to the juvenile, which he earlier refused. He convinced the juvenile and promised a sum of over Rs 80,000,” a police officer said.

A senior police officer said the accused had discussed “effective methods of killing him on Facebook”. Around 2.45 pm on June 9, Bansal went missing from his shop, and his family registered a missing person complaint at Anand Vihar police station. A case of murder has been registered against the accused.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd