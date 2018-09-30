Delhi: Man pays Rs 1 lakh on ‘fake’ website, case filed

Police said the web portal, Bharat CSP, claimed to provide financial solutions to entrepreneurs and offer banking, rail and travel bookings. (Representational photo) Police said the web portal, Bharat CSP, claimed to provide financial solutions to entrepreneurs and offer banking, rail and travel bookings. (Representational photo)

The Delhi Police have started investigations into a website, which allegedly hosted a customer service portal, after allegations that it was fake were made by a 27-year-old man who spent more than Rs 1 lakh to register himself to avail its services, police said.

According to police, the complainant, Nirbhay Kumar, paid Rs 1 lakh to get a username and password so he could use it for business in his home town in Bihar. Police said the web portal, Bharat CSP, claimed to provide financial solutions to entrepreneurs and offer banking, rail and travel bookings. The website also claimed to be linked to six government of India programmes.

“I am starting a school in Bihar and thought this could help me avail a wide range of services. Initially, I was told to pay Rs 20,100 in registration charges. Later, I was told the website is associated with the RBI, following which the accused demanded Rs 50,000 for authentication, which I also paid,” Kumar said.

After sending a forged certificate of the RBI to Kumar, those running the website allegedly sent messages to him saying the transaction rate for his area was high, and asked him to increase the limit to Rs 50,000 in his e-wallet account, police said.

“The RBI certificate is definitely forged as it has spelling mistakes. Moreover, the RBI is not tasked with issuing certificates on behalf of the website. The complainant was also sent messages by officials who posed as RBI officials,” said a police officer. Police are yet to write to service providers to get the website’s IP addresses. DCP (southwest) Devender Arya said a case has been registered.

