Delhi: Man on plasma therapy improving, say Doctors

On April 16, the Delhi government received a go-ahead from the Indian Council of Medical Research to use plasma therapy. The institute also gave its approval to Maulana Azad Medical College.

A 49-year-old coronavirus patient who was given plasma therapy has shown improvement and been taken off ventilator support. The man is admitted to Max Hospital in Saket. Two consecutive tests have returned negative, said the hospital in a statement.

“It is important to understand that it is no magic bullet. During his treatment, other standard treatment protocols were followed; we can say that plasma therapy could have worked as a catalyst in speeding up his recovery,” said Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director — Max Healthcare & Senior Director — Institute of Internal Medicine.

Another hospital in Delhi is set to begin plasma therapy starting Tuesday. The Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) received plasma from two young donors on Monday and will start looking for a recipient from today.

ILBS has also identified six more donors.

“They are good samaritans who recovered from COVID-19 and came forward to provide their plasma. We will start the process from Tuesday and identify the recipient who fulfills all criteria,” said Dr S K Sarin, head of ILBS.

“The only qualification we need from the donor is he/she should be between 18-60 years of age, having no diabetes or blood pressure. He/she should have crossed three weeks and tested negative for COVID-19 twice. As far as we know, ILBS is probably the first to get approval for the trial in the country,” said Dr Sarin.

Plasma therapy uses antibodies found in the blood of people who have recovered from the infection (or convalesced), to treat infected patients.

