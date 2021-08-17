Delhi: Man on bike dies after manjha slits his throat

A 23-year-old man died after his throat was slit by a stray Chinese kite string while he heading to his relative’s house on a two-wheeler. The incident took place on Outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri-Sultanpuri flyover on Saturday.

DCP (Outer) Parvinder Singh said the victim was identified as Saurav Dahiya, a resident of Najafgarh. He had just completed his graduation. “The incident was reported from Saroj hospital, which said a man, with injuries to his neck, had been declared dead on arrival,” he said.

As per a Supreme Court directive, there is a nation-wide ban on the procurement, sale and use of Chinese manjha.

Singh said it was found that Saurav was driving his motorbike on the flyover between Madhuban Chowk and Peera Garhi Chowk when the kite string got entangled around his neck. He fell from his bike and sustained injuries to his neck: “A passerby took him to the hospital. His post-mortem was conducted on Sunday; the doctor confirmed his death was due to excessive bleeding from the cut in his neck.”

A case has been registered against unknown persons and police are trying to find the person who was using the string.