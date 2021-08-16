Delhi: Man on bike dies after Chinese manjha slits his throat

A 23-year-old man died after his throat was slit by the banned Chinese manjha while he was on his way to his relative’s house on a two-wheeler in Outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri-Sultanpuri flyover.

DCP (Outer district) Parvinder Singh said the deceased was identified as Saurav Dahiya, a resident of Najafgarh. He had just completed his graduation and was going to his aunt’s house at Kanhaiya Nagar when the incident took place.

“The incident came to light on Saturday evening from Saroj hospital regarding the death of Saurav, who was declared brought dead at the hospital with neck injuries,” he added.

As per the directive of the Supreme Court, there is a nationwide ban on the procurement, sale and use of the Chinese manjha.

Singh said after an inquiry, police found that Saurav was driving his bike on the elevated flyover between Madhuban Chowk and Peera Garhi chowk when the manjha entangled his neck. He fell down and sustained injuries.

“He was taken to Saroj Hospital by an eye-witness who was riding at a distance behind him. Following the post-mortem, the doctor said that his death was caused by excessive bleeding from the injury of the neck due to the cut,” the DCP informed. A case has been registered against unknown persons and police are trying to find out the people who were using the manjha.