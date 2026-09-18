‘I’m fine’: Delhi man killed on September 6, family got texts from his phone for 2 days

On the evening of September 7, Sahil texted his childhood friend, Yuvraj Singh Manchanda.

Yuvraj, 31, who worked as an HR employee at Adani Realty, was getting married next month and his bachelor’s party was yet to be planned.

“His elder sister said he’d left for Gurgaon on Sunday evening to attend an important meeting and never came home,” said Sahil.

He sent a few more messages before finally calling Yuvraj at 4 am on September 8. “The call was cut. I then got a text that he would call later. I asked him where he was and why he wasn’t replying, but there was no response,” said Sahil.

Yuvraj, police said, had been dead since the night of September 6. The person on the other side of the messages was allegedly his murderer — Anya Vats, a former colleague, and her partner, Sanyam Sachdeva.

The accused allegedly shot Yuvraj inside their Creta car near a mall in Gurgaon’s Sector 70. For the next two days, the couple drove around with his body in their car, a police officer said.

Yuvraj’s family alleged that while Vats was looking to dispose of his body, she continued talking to his friends, sisters and fiancée using his phone.

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They finally dumped the body in a drain near their residence, police said.

‘We got texts from his phone’

Standing outside the Lajpat Nagar police station on Friday, Yuvraj’s sister Karishma said they were having lunch at the Golden Dragon restaurant in Lajpat Nagar, K Block, when he rushed off.

“We were shopping for his wedding. Then he got a call and left abruptly, saying he had a meeting in Gurgaon and would return home by 10 pm. After that, I didn’t hear from him,” said Karishma, a doctor based in Faridabad.

Police said it was Anya who called him. Yuvraj drove to Gurgaon’s Sector 70 in his MG Astros, where he got out and boarded Anya’s white Creta, a police officer said.

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Karishma said her brother didn’t come home but she received a text from him. “He said he was fine and that he was in an important meeting. The next day, I got another text… he repeated that he was fine and that he might have to go to Bengaluru,” she said.

Worried, the family started calling him, but the calls were repeatedly cut.

“He even sent a ticket to Bengaluru to his sister. But after September 8, his phone was switched off,” said Sahil.

A body in a drain

On September 16, police learnt that an unidentified body had been found inside a drain in Gurgaon’s Sector 70 six days earlier. But the city police had cremated it after they failed to identify the man. “Photographs of the deceased were obtained and shown to Yuvraj’s family, who identified him,” a police officer said.

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Police, meanwhile, analysed Yuvraj’s call records and found that the last call he received before leaving the restaurant was from Anya. His family then told police that Anya had allegedly been repeatedly calling and harassing him for a long time.

Police traced an active mobile number being used by Anya to Uttarakhand and a team arrested her and Sanyam from Kainchi Dham.

Police said Anya and Yuvraj had previously worked together at Emaar. In 2022, Anya was allegedly fired following allegations of financial mismanagement. Yuvraj had left by then.

A police source said that Yuvraj’s family alleged that Anya had been harassing him ever since: constantly calling, fighting with him and causing problems in his professional life.