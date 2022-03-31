Delhi: Man mowed down at Janpath

A 39-year-old man died after an SUV hit him on Janpath road Wednesday morning.

The man was crossing the road when the accused driver drifted towards him and hit him just as he reached the footpath. While the man was hit and fell, the driver fled the spot.

The deceased, identified as Girdhari, worked as a mason.

Police said they have arrested the accused driver, Arun, in the hit-and-run case.

DCP (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said, “We received information that a pedestrian was hit by a speeding car, being driven in a rash manner, around 8 am. The accident took place in Central Delhi’s Janpath area. Staff from Parliament Street police station went to the spot and shifted the man to RML hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The accused had fled.”

A video of the incident was circulated on social media. In the video, a red vehicle is seen hitting Girdhari, who was trying to cross the road.

During the investigation, police arrested a man who allegedly drove the SUV at the time of the offence. Police said the accused works as a butler for an NRI staying at a New Delhi hotel and the vehicle was a rental. The Delhi Police also posted a tweet saying the accused has been arrested and booked under sections of rash driving and causing death by negligence.