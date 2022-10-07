scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Delhi: Man kills father, injures mother over their refusal to lend him money

The deceased has been identified as Swarnajeet Singh. His wife, Ajinder Kaur (60), is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The incident took place around 2 am when the elderly couple was sleeping in their room.

Singh was declared dead on arrival at the hospital while his wife was shifted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in critical condition. (Representational image: Pixabay)

A 65-year-old businessman was killed while his wife was stabbed allegedly by their son after they refused to lend him money, said police. The deceased, who ran a tent business, had given money to his son on previous occasions but refused to do so on Friday, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Swarnajeet Singh. His wife, Ajinder Kaur (60), is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The incident took place around 2 am when the elderly couple was sleeping in their room. Police said they have apprehended the son, aged 34, and are investigating the matter.

According to police, they received information about the incident in Fateh Nagar. DCP (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said, “We were told that an elderly couple had been stabbed and they were admitted to DDU hospital. They had received severe injuries. Singh was declared dead on arrival at the hospital while his wife was shifted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in critical condition. She is undergoing treatment now.”

“The accused had lost more than Rs 7 lakh in the share market and was demanding money from his parents. They, however, didn’t give him the money. On Friday, he attacked his parents,” added the DCP.
Police said the accused often invested in the share market and has lost money before. He also helped his father with the tent business.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 08:57:50 pm
