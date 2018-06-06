Delhi: Man mistakes constable for trafficker, tries to ‘sell’ minor girl to him

The constable, who had been mistaken for a trafficker, played along and told the man to bring the girl. (Representational) The constable, who had been mistaken for a trafficker, played along and told the man to bring the girl. (Representational)

While on patrolling duty at GB Road, a constable in plainclothes was approached by a man who wanted to “sell” a minor girl. The constable, who had been mistaken for a trafficker, played along and told the man to bring the girl. A trap was laid and the man and his associate were arrested, with the police then realising that the girl had been lured from a railway station and raped before the two accused tried to “sell” her at GB Road.

Police identified the accused as Parvez Khan, a cab driver for a call centre, and Shoyab Saifi, his associate, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa. After the girl was rescued, police discovered that she had come to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh with her cousin. Once she got to Delhi’s Shahdara Junction railway station, Parvez lured her and took her to Loni, where she was allegedly raped, police said.

“Parvez called Saifi for help in selling the girl. The girl’s cousin brother will also be questioned,” the officer said.

Recounting how the girl was rescued, an officer said, “The constable acted like a decoy customer and struck a deal with the accused. The officer said he wanted to speak to his employer, and took down his number. Later, he informed a senior officer.”

Around 8.30 pm, a decoy customer and a raiding team positioned themselves near Ajmeri Gate, where they waited for the girl to arrive with the accused, who demanded Rs 1.8 lakh in cash. The officer had cut blank papers and stacked them into a bundle wrapped in a polythene. The fake notes were mixed with real notes, police said. After the exchange of money, the accused were arrested.

