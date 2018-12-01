Delhi: Man lynched over suspicion of theft

A man in his late 20s was beaten to death by a crowd in outer Delhi’s Aman Vihar after he was caught from the balcony of a house, with the owner claiming he was trying to commit theft, police said.

The man, Rajesh, was caught in the early morning hours of Friday and a PCR call was made four hours after he allegedly tried to break into the house. Police are investigating whether he was beaten during that time, and have identified three persons allegedly responsible for the assault.

There are no CCTV cameras in the colony, which police claimed is unauthorised. Police have not recovered any weapon of offence, with an officer claiming: “Rajesh was of small built and may have died during the initial blows. The post-mortem will clarify the extent of injuries.”

DCP (outer) Seju P Kuruvilla said a case has been registered against the dead man under IPC sections 451 (criminal tresspass), 380 (theft) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) at Aman Vihar police station. The case was registered based on the statement of the home’s occupant, Mahender.

A case under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intention) against unknown persons has been registered in connection with Rajesh’s death.

According to Kuruvilla, a PCR call was made at 7:30 am, with the caller saying that a “thief was caught by several members of the public at Vinay Enclave in Laxmi Vihar”. Police claimed Rajesh had gained access to Mahender’s terrace and was spotted on the balcony by some locals, who raised an alarm. Mahender, a labourer, was alone at home.

Rajesh was caught by members of the public and thrashed. By the time police arrived, he was unconscious. He was taken to SGM Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police ascertained the identity of the victim and contacted his family. “They informed us he was recently released from jail,” an officer said, adding that police will comfirm if he has a criminal record.

The incident comes days after an autorickshaw driver was beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of stealing car batteries in Uttam Nagar.