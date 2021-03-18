Delhi: Man loses Rs 1 crore kept in adjacent room

Delhi Police has arrested a property dealer involved in cheating and theft of Rs 1 crore in Dwarka. Police said the accused and his aides invited a chartered accountant to their apartment on the pretext of a business deal and allegedly stole his money. On Tuesday, police arrested Vinit Bharadwaj and recovered Rs 70 lakh. The victim told police that he was asked to come to Mahavir Enclave in Dwarka on Friday and meet the accused with Rs 1 crore in cash. He was promised an office space in Dwarka for Rs 2 crore.

At the office of the accused, they first counted the cash and then kept the bag inside a room for “safety”. Two of the accused — Deepak and Prem — then left the place for some work. Police said they entered the adjacent apartment and took out the bolts from the exhaust system and used the common wall to access their office — and the cash.