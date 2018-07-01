Delhi: Man loses job, poses as auditor to target company’s stores; arrested

Amit Kumar targeted at least seven stores run by the company, each time posing as an auditor and managing to steal money from the counter. (Express photo) Amit Kumar targeted at least seven stores run by the company, each time posing as an auditor and managing to steal money from the counter. (Express photo)

Four years ago, he met with an accident in Mumbai and his right leg had to be amputated. He then lost his job with clothing company Arrow. Last year, he decided to take revenge, police said. According to police, the man, Amit Kumar, targeted at least seven stores run by the company, each time posing as an auditor and managing to steal money from the counter.

His luck ran out on June 28, when employees at the Connaught Place store alerted police once he walked in. According to police, Kumar, who has a prosthetic leg, was trying to escape with Rs 25,000 when they caught him. DCP (New Delhi district) Madhur Verma confirmed Kumar’s arrest. A resident of Sarita Vihar, he graduated from Delhi University in 2009 and started working with Arrow in Mumbai, Verma said.

According to police, on June 28, showroom employee Gaurav Singh had reached the store around 10.15 am. He was with a colleague, police said, adding that Kumar then walked in, introducing himself as an auditor. “Kumar told Singh it was a surprise check and asked him to show the inventory. He waited near the unmanned cash counter and took Rs 25,000,” said a senior police officer.

As Kumar was checking the shop’s documents, Singh felt suspicious and called his seniors, who told him about a man targeting other stores in a similar fashion. “Kumar’s photo was then sent by the company’s senior staff on their WhatsApp group , and Singh verified his identity. He asked Kumar for his ID card. Kumar tried to flee, but was caught by Singh and a security guard. Rs 25,000 was recovered from his pocket, and police were called in,” the officer said.

An FIR was registered on the basis of Singh’s complaint. “During questioning, Kumar said he had targeted the company because he had lost his job,” police said, adding that he was arrested in June last year from Goa, where he stole Rs 29,000. He spent four months in jail before being released on bail. “He stole Rs 61,000 from a shop in Chandigarh; Rs 80,000 in Mumbai; Rs 38,000 in Faridabad; Rs 42,000 in Bhopal; Rs 60,000 in Noida and Rs 40,000 in Jaipur,” said the officer.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App