Delhi: Man lies on metro platform, killed after train smashes head

A 25-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by leaning over the tracks of New Ashok Nagar metro station and allowing a speeding train to hit his head on Tuesday, police said.

The man, identified as Amit Soni, a native of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, laid down on the platform, with his head and shoulders sticking out towards the track, when he saw the train approaching, they said.

The train hit his head and he sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police said, adding that no suicide note was recovered.

However, the reason behind suicide is unknown, they said.

According to police, Soni has completed his hotel management course and joined a OYO hotel company at Pankha Road, Janakpuri as Research Executive about two years ago. He was residing alone at Uttam Nagar on rent. He got married two months ago.

Soni’s father is a goldsmith in Gwalior, the police said, adding the family has been informed and inquest proceedings are on, they said.

In another incident, a 40-year old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from an elevated area at the Uttam Nagar East Metro station on Tuesday, police said.

The victim has been identified as Rajiv, a resident of JJ colony on Hastsal Road in Uttam Nagar, they said.

A suicide note recovered from the victim stated that he took the extreme step as he was under financial debt, a senior police official said.

At around 9.30 am, police said they were informed that a person has jumped on road from the railing of an unpaid area at Uttam Nagar East Metro Station.

A traffic policeman on duty took the victim to Mata Chanan Devi hospital where he was declared dead, the police said.