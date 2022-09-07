Delhi: Man kills wife and attacks sons with knife in Laxmi Nagar, succumbs to injuries

A man allegedly killed his wife and attacked his minor sons in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar Tuesday night, police said, adding the 42-year-old also died during the scuffle.

The officers said the man started fighting with his wife over the sale of their flat and later attacked his sons with a knife when they intervened.

According to police, multiple PCR calls were made around 9.15 pm. The neighbours told the police that a man had stabbed his wife and attacked his children.

The police rushed to the spot and found the couple — Neeraj (42) and his wife Jyoti (38) — lying on the floor inside their house. They had multiple stab injuries and were rushed to the hospital with their sons, police said.

“Neeraj and his wife Jyoti succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Initial inquiry revealed that both husband and wife did not have cordial relations and they used to quarrel frequently. On Tuesday night, Neeraj assaulted his wife and one of his children aged 13 years. He also suffered injuries during the scuffle,” DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said.

The elder son had an injury on his left hand. During the scuffle, he and his brother went downstairs and alerted the neighbours, who then called the police.

A case under Sections of assault and murder has been registered into the matter. The police said they are questioning the boys and other family members.