Delhi: Man kills wife in front of daughter, flees home

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly strangled by her husband in front of their three-old-daughter in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar Sunday night, police said. The husband escaped later and a search is on to nab him.

According to police, the victim, Priyanka, lived with her husband Chandrika and daughter in Gurgaon. The two got married five years ago. “The incident came to light around 7 am on Monday after police received a PCR call from Priyanka’s younger brother, who alleged that his sister had been murdered by her husband at the family’s Sangam Vihar home,” a police officer said.

“Her body was found at her parents’ one-room home… she was declared brought dead at the hospital,” a police officer said.

During investigation, police said the room had been taken on rent by the victim’s father, Kapil Chaudhary. He lived there with Priyanka’s younger brother and sister. “Last week, Chaudhary went to his village to drop his wife and asked Priyanka to look after her younger siblings. She got there on November 29. Her husband came to see her on Sunday and stayed the night,” the officer said.

In the morning, the victim’s brother found her body, and the husband gone, police said.