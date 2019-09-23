Delhi: Man kills wife, chops up body and dumps it in septic tank

A 33-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death, chopped her body and dumped the pieces in a septic tank at their house in Rohini on Saturday night. On Sunday morning, he surrendered at Prem Nagar police station. Police said the accused allegedly killed his wife as he suspected she was having an affair.

Advertising

“Around 9 am, the man, Ashu Pal, came to the police station and told officers that he had killed his wife, Seema (30), and chopped the body. He took his wife to their old house which was being renovated and killed her there. A forensic team was sent to the spot… We are trying to recover the body parts. Further investigation is on,” said DCP (Rohini) S D Mishra.

Police said the man later told them he had dumped a few body parts in a drain near the house.

“The accused was taken to the spot to guide the forensic team… A few parts were found inside gunny bags,” said a senior police officer. The couple got married 10 years ago and have three daughters aged eight, four and three. The man works at a computer repair shop and the woman was a housewife.

Advertising

They were living in a rented house as their old house was being renovated.

The victim’s father Shyam Sundar alleged, “We knew that her husband was abusive, he and his mother would harass my daughter for dowry. We didn’t think he would kill her. He called us in the morning at 8 am and told us that he has killed our daughter and chopped her body into pieces.”