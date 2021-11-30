Delhi: Man kills wife and children, dies by suicide in Samaypur Badli

The police said Kumar worked in a nearby plastic factory and there had been trouble between him and his wife.

A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two children by poisoning them and then died by suicide in the outernorth district’s Samaypur Badli.

The deceased have been identified as Amit Kumar, his wife Mikki (27) and their six-year-old daughter and three-year-old son. The police suspect marital issues as the reason behind Kumar’s action.

“The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when Kumar’s brother informed the police that his brother was not opening the door. The police immediately rushed to the spot and entered his room after breaking the door,” a senior police officer said.

The police said they found Amit Kumar dead and his wife and children in an unconscious state. “The victims were taken to a hospital where they were declared dead. Kumar’s brother informed the police that the families of both the brothers were staying on the ground floor in two separate rooms. His son was waiting for his cousins, but when they did not come out, he started knocking on their door. He later informed his mother and when Kumar’s family did not come out, they informed the police,” an officer said.

The police said Kumar worked in a nearby plastic factory and there had been trouble between him and his wife. “She recently left her house without informing anyone and came back three days ago. We suspect that he gave poison to his wife and children. After killing them, he also died by suicide,” the officer said. Further investigations are on, the police added.