Delhi: Man kills wife after heated argument

A 33-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death inside their house in South Delhi’s Dakshinpuri on Sunday night. The police said that the accused later called the police and surrendered himself to them.

The accused, Vijay Kumar, an autorickshaw driver, went to the Ambedkar Nagar police station at 12:30 am and told the officers that after a heated argument with his wife, he killed her, and her body is lying inside their house.

The police officers then took Kumar and rushed to his home. Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South) said, “When the police team reached the house, they found a woman’s body lying on the bed. There were strangulation marks on her neck.”

The man was immediately taken into police custody and the body was shifted to AIIMS mortuary. The body is being preserved as the police is establishing contact with other family members.

A case of murder has been registered against Kumar at Ambedkar Nagar police station.

Speaking about the incident, Kumar told the police that he had an argument with his wife, followed by a fight, where he strangled her and she fell on the bed and died.

