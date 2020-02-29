Delhi: Man kills wife, 2 kids and self in Ghaziabad

The bodies were discovered after one of the neighbours knocked on the door to call upon Dheeraj, but no one responded. The neighbour then peeped from a window and saw the bodies. (Representational Image) The bodies were discovered after one of the neighbours knocked on the door to call upon Dheeraj, but no one responded. The neighbour then peeped from a window and saw the bodies. (Representational Image)

A 27-year-old man committed suicide after allegedly killing his wife and two children in Ghaziabad’s Aryhala area Friday. Police said the man, Dheeraj Tyagi, allegedly strangulated his two children, Ekta (4) and Dhruv (2) before hanging himself in the same house. Police are yet to ascertain the cause of death of his wife Kajal (23) and are awaiting post-mortem reports.

The bodies were discovered after one of the neighbours knocked on the door to call upon Dheeraj, but no one responded. The neighbour then peeped from a window and saw the bodies.

“We were informed about bodies inside a house in the Aryhala area. At the spot, we saw a man had hung himself after allegedly killing his family. A suicide note was found scribbled on the wall. Prima facie, it appears there was marital discord due to personal and financial reasons. We are probing details mentioned in the note”, said Dr Rakesh Mishra, Circle Officer (Sahibabad).

Police said Dheeraj had scribbled phone numbers of three men in the note. The note states that he suspected Kajal was in touch with them, and he did not approve of it. He further wrote that one of them “loved” Kajal, and he did not approve of her consuming alcohol.

Police said one of the couple’s children was receiving medical treatment, which was putting financial pressure on the family and the couple fought regularly over these reasons. Both hailed from Bijnor—Kajal was a homemaker and Dheeraj worked in a welding shop.

