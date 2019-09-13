Delhi: Man kills self over daughter’s decision to live with woman

Minutes after an argument with his 20-year-old daughter, who wanted to move in with another woman, a 60-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the abdomen, police said. The incident took place in Shahdara Tuesday night.

Police said the man, who hailed from UP’s Badai, ironed clothes for a living. His daughter, a school dropout, helped him out.

Amit Sharma, DCP (Shahdara), said: “A woman called us around 9.30 pm and said her father had shot himself in the stomach. We rushed to the spot and found the man lying on the floor in his room. Before the incident, the man had an argument with his daughter and went outside. Twenty minutes later, he came back, went to a room and shot himself. His wife and daughter were home at the time.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, the woman said her father was aware of her sexual orientation but was against her moving in with her partner. She added that she has known her partner since childhood. “It was difficult to tell my parents about my sexual orientation, so I left for Punjab with my partner three months ago. But my father found us and I returned home. I was scared he would not accept me and get angry but he supported us. My partner had been living with us for the past two months,” she said.

The woman said she wanted to live “independently, and one day get married to her partner”.

“When I spoke to him about moving out on Tuesday, he got angry and hit me. He then left the house and came back after some time. He went to his room and we heard a gunshot… we opened the door and found him on the floor… I don’t know why he would take such a step,” she said.

The woman’s brother said their father was worried after she left the house in June. “He wanted her to come back. When she told us about her sexual orientation, we were shocked… But he accepted her and told her to stay at our place. After she told us she wanted to move out, we couldn’t understand her decision. On the day of the incident, he tried to convince her to stay but she refused. That night, he got angry and hit her. He didn’t want them to live on their own.”

Police said they are verifying the family’s claims. Police have filed a case under sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. Inquest proceedings are being conducted under CrPC section 174.