Delhi: Man kills month-old daughter after fight with wife

Three weeks after his daughter was born, a man allegedly killed the infant by strangling and drowning her. Police have arrested the accused, Mukesh (26). He allegedly killed the toddler after a fight with his wife on Friday.

Police said Mukesh’s wife Kiran (23) called police and told them about the incident in Bindapur.

DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said, “We received a call from a woman about the incident. We reached the spot and found the infant lying unconscious on the terrace. She was rushed to the nearest hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. A post-mortem was conducted and we found that the child was first strangled and then drowned. The woman said her husband had killed the infant. We arrested the man and he confessed to his crime. A case of murder has been registered.”

Kiran said they hadn’t even picked a name for the baby and they called her ‘Laali’ till then.

“After the baby was born on August 16, I was planning to visit my mother’s house but Mukesh wasn’t happy about the decision. On Friday, he took the baby and went to the terrace. I waited for them but when they didn’t come back after an hour, I went upstairs. Mukesh had locked the door that lead to the terrace. I knocked multiple times but nobody answered. Babita, my niece, also came upstairs… Mukesh finally opened the door and I saw my child lying on the cot. I realised she wasn’t crying or moving… When we asked Mukesh what happened, he said he was angry and had strangled her… he also drowned her in the water tank,” she alleged in her complaint.

Kiran and Mukesh got married in April 2014, said police.