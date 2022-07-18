Delhi: Man kills live-in partner, held

Days after a 27-year-old woman went missing from her rented home in Southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri, her live-in partner and his friends have been arrested for allegedly murdering her and dumping her body in Uttar Pradesh’s Dankor. The woman’s body was recovered 7-10 days after the murder.

The accused, Omprakash (43), allegedly strangled the woman to death after a fight over money, said police, adding that she had lent money to a neighbour which upset Om-prakash and he allegedly hit her.

The incident took place on June 26-27 but the matter came to light on July 2 when the landlord reported his tenant was missing.

“Her landlord suspected someone had kidnapped her,” said DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey, adding, “After multiple raids and questioning of family members of the accused, the men were caught.”