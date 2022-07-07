Delhi: Man kills friend for not returning phone after call, arrested

The Delhi Police have arrested a Nepali man for allegedly killing his friend for refusing to return his phone after making a call.

Deputy commissioner of police (central district) Shweta Chauhan said the accused has been identified as Surendra Chand, 42, and the victim as Prithvy Pal Verma, 40. “On May 2, the police got information that a person having head injury was lying in West Patel Nagar. He was admitted to the RML hospital where he died on May 9 during treatment. During the postmortem, it was revealed he had multiple head injuries. The deceased used to work as a waiter at weddings, parties etc” she said.

During the investigation, the police identified the accused and found that he used to work at a restaurant before the Covid lockdown. “On Tuesday, the police apprehended Chand from under the Shadipur flyover. The accused revealed that he is a native of Nepal and came to Delhi when he was 13 years old and started working in a Dhaba. After lockdown, he started his cart of paratha near Shiv Chowk. He came in contact with the deceased who used to eat paratha in his stall,” Chauhan said.

Chauhan said on Saturday around 9 pm, the accused went to a liquor shop in Satyam Complex where he saw Verma in the queue. “They both purchased four quarters of whisky and consumed three and a half. Verma kept the remaining liquor in his pocket. Later, he took Chand’s phone and called his mother for more than 30 minutes. When Chand asked him to return the phone, Verma refused to do so and slapped him. Chand snatched his phone from the Verma and tried to go away but the deceased followed him and called him a thief,” she said.

“Due to insult and anger, he took Verma to an abandoned street, killed him by smashing a stone on his head and fled after consuming the remaining liquor kept in the victim’s pocket,” the DCP said.