Delhi man kills father for not giving him money to buy drugs

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his father in the Subhash Place area of Delhi after the latter refused to give him money to purchase drugs. The police identified the deceased as Suresh Kumar, 65, a resident of Sri Nagar of Shakurpur village in Delhi.

According to the police, they received a call around 5.50 pm on Wednesday in the police control room regarding a quarrel under the jurisdiction of Subhash Place police station. They said a team immediately reached the spot and rushed one injured person to a hospital, where he was declared ‘brought dead’.

“The injured person had sustained abrasion injuries and was bleeding from the ear and succumbed to the injuries. On enquiry, it was found that his son Ajay had a quarrel with him due to monetary issues. He assaulted his father after his father refused to give him money for fulfilling his addiction to drugs,” said a police officer.

The police said a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Subhash Place police station and the accused has been arrested. Further investigation is under progress, they added.