Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Delhi man kills four of his family members, arrested

The police rushed to the spot upon receiving a call from a man around 10.30 pm that he heard screams from his neighbour’s house upstairs. (File)

A man in Southwest Delhi allegedly killed four members of his family following a fight with them over his job, police said Wednesday. The neighbours who heard screams from the house caught the man as he tried to escape after murdering his parents, sister, and grandmother in the Palam area on Tuesday night and was handed over to police, they said.

According to senior police officers, the police rushed to the spot upon receiving a call from a man around 10.30 pm that he heard screams from his neighbour’s house upstairs. The police found four persons lying dead in the house.

“The caller and his relatives, with the help of policemen, caught the accused who tried to flee and was arrested. The man has been booked for murder and the police are investigating the matter,” Manoj C, DCP (Southwest) said.

As per the initial investigation, the motive behind the killings appears to be the fallout of a quarrel with family members as the accused did not have a stable job, the DCP added.

Sources said the accused first attacked his grandmother while she was sleeping, stabbed to death his father, later his mother, and then killed his sister in her room.

The bodies have been shifted to a hospital for an autopsy

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 10:20:29 am
