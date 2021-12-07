Delhi: Man kills 3-month-old son after fight with wife, arrested

The Delhi Police has arrested a 29-year-old man from Bhalswa Dairy in Outer-North district for allegedly killing his three-month-old son after his wife asked him to look after the infant while she prepared food.

The complainant, Nisha, told the police that she works at Azadpur Mandi while her husband stays at home and looks after their child. “The incident took place on December 3 when Nisha, after returning home, found her husband Ravi consuming liquor. He asked her to make food and she told him to look after their child, but he got irked and started abusing her,” a senior police officer said.

The woman alleged in her complaint that her husband started slapping her and then picked up the baby from the mattress. “He banged his son’s head against the wall before fleeing from the house. She raised an alarm after she found that the baby was unresponsive. Neighbours then helped Nisha take her bleeding son to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” the officer said.

Neighbours caught the husband and Nisha informed the police about the incident. “On the basis of the woman’s complaint, a case of murder was registered and he was arrested. He was produced before a Delhi court and remanded in 14 days’ judicial custody,” the officer added.