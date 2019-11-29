Delhi: Man ‘kills 20-year-old wife’, parents misled for weeks

Nancy and Sahil Chopra got married in March. Nancy and Sahil Chopra got married in March.

After their 20-year-old daughter went missing for two weeks, her parents were told she had gone off to France with her husband. On Tuesday night, however, the decomposing body of Nancy Sharma was found surrounded by unkempt bushes near Panipat refinery in Haryana. The accused: Her 21-year-old husband Sahil Chopra, whom she had a love marriage in March.

According to police, Nancy went missing on November 11, when she was shot dead, allegedly by Sahil.

“The woman’s father suspected something was wrong and he finally filed a complaint on Tuesday, November 26. He told us his son-in-law and his parents had been torturing Nancy for months. Call records were checked, and Chopra was questioned and arrested after a few hours,” DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said.

Police claimed Chopra told them he was “fed up of daily fights since they got married”. After sustained questioning, he led police to village Dadlana, where Sharma’s decomposing body was recovered near the roadside, police said.

“Her post-mortem was conducted at Civil Hospital, Panipat, and the body was handed over to the family.” A case of murder has been registered against Chopra and his two friends Shubham and Badal, who allegedly helped him carry out the murder.

About the murder weapon, police said that it is an illegal gun and that during questioning, “the accused claimed that it belonged to the victim”.

“We are investigating this claim. She was shot dead around 10 pm,” an officer said.

It was two years ago that Nancy and Sahil first met at a function and remained in touch, despite her family’s disapproval. Sahil, police said, handles his father’s car dealership, while Nancy briefly worked at an events management company.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Nancy’s father Sanjay Sharma, a resident of Hari Nagar, claimed, “The two ran away and got married. His family did a big wedding but didn’t invite any of us. After their wedding, Nancy would visit us at home and sometime she would tell us that her husband and in-laws troubled her for money so that Sahil could begin a new business. They demanded Rs 20-30 lakh. I often told her to leave him and return home, but she wouldn’t listen.”

The victim’s father said that he last spoke to her two days before Diwali in October. “Since November 11, her phone had been switched off. Her friend told us that on November 11, Nancy sent a message informing her that she’s on her way somewhere with her husband and his two friends, and that if she doesn’t return in two days, then something would have gone wrong,” he claimed.

As per the FIR, Nancy’s father alleged that since November 11, every time Sahil’s parents and relatives were asked about the whereabouts of the couple, they would give different statements. “Once they said that the two had run away with lakhs of rupees; another time, they said that the two were in France. My daughter doesn’t have a passport and that’s when I suspected that something was wrong,” said the woman’s father, as per the FIR.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App