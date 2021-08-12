Delhi: Man killed inside his house in suspected gang rivalry case, two held

The Delhi Police have arrested two men who allegedly killed another man inside his house in Delhi’s Karala last month. According to the police, over five people entered the deceased’s house and fired multiple bullets at him. The accused have been identified as Akshay (21) and Suraj (22), both members of a local gang, who allegedly committed the crime due to gang rivalry.

The incident took place on July 31 around 10.20 am. A woman called the police and informed them that five men came to her house on two bikes and fired multiple bullets at her brother-in-law Nitesh, who died on the spot.

Pranav Tayal, DCP (Rohini), said, “While investigating the case, we found that Nitesh’s elder brother Parvesh is lodged in jail in a murder case and is a member of Jitender alias Gogi gang. We also checked the CCTV and identified the accused with the help of the registration number on bikes.”

On August 4, Akshay was arrested and interrogated. He revealed the name of his associate Suraj who was then arrested on Tuesday.

During interrogation, police found that Parvesh allegedly killed a member of a rival gang called Sunil alias Tillu gang. The duo along with three other gang members of the Tillu gang were tasked to kill Nitish to take revenge on Parvesh.

Police said Akshay bought a second-hand bike. The other accused are still on the run. The deceased Nitish worked at a factory.