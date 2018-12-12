Delhi: Man killed in front of six friends after argument at petrol pump

A 34-year-old man was killed by an unidentified scooterist in Shahdara’s Geeta Colony on Monday night, police said, adding that the provocation appears to be the victim’s car almost hitting the accused’s vehicle.

The victim, Sushil Chauhan, lived with his wife, 10-year-old daughter, two brothers, a sister and his parents in New Usmanpur’s Bhagat Colony. He worked at a cloth packaging unit as a cutting master, the family said.

DCP (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav called it “a case of road rage”. Police are yet to trace the accused.

Police said Chauhan was heading to a relative’s engagement in Loni with six friends. “My brother left around 5.30 pm. He was supposed to return by 10 pm. We called him around 11 pm and he said he is en route to Krishna Nagar with friends,” said Sunny, the victim’s younger brother.

Explained A deadly mix: Easy access to guns, road rage Porous borders, cheap weapons and a trigger-happy public — Delhi Police has been struggling to grapple with this deadly cocktail when it comes to addressing cases of road rage. While the weapon in this case is yet to be recovered, the murder falls into a familiar pattern where a verbal argument soon takes a deadly turn. According to officers, countrymade pistols, popularly called katta, sell for as little as Rs 2,000 a piece. In Shahdara district, racketeers smuggle firearms in secret compartments of trucks, and multiple exit points towards Uttar Pradesh mean there’s always an escape route ready before police reach the spot. Another challenge police have faced is proliferation of arms manufacturing units set up in 100 sq-ft rooms. Officers said that of late, arms dealers have started setting up shop in east and northeast Delhi rather than traditional hotspots like Bihar’s Munger and MP’s Khargone.

Chauhan and his friends ate dinner in Krishna Nagar and then left for Bhagat Colony. “When they reached a petrol pump, their WagonR almost collided with a scooterist. The two fought over whose fault it was, following which the accused pulled out a weapon and shot Chauhan,” said a police officer.

Police said Chauhan was shot in the thigh and his friends took him to a local hospital. But before they could get there, Chauhan bled out in the car.

“My husband’s body has been lying in the mortuary; I could not even see him. I want police to at least catch the killer,” said Seema, his wife. His family have told police he was involved in a fight with colleagues a few days before the incident. However, police have so far maintained the murder was not connected to that incident. The six people with Chauhan have been questioned.

On Monday, another case of road rage was witnessed in east Delhi’s Acharya Niketan, when a 21-year-old man was shot dead following an altercation over a car’s door brushing past his motorcycle.