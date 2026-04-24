Delhi man killed on Holi: Police to provide protection to victim’s family after HC steps in

Memraj, father of Tarun, who was killed in a fight over a water balloon in Uttam Nagar in Delhi. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The Delhi High Court Thursday closed a plea seeking police protection by the family members of the 26-year-old killed in Uttam Nagar on Holi, with an instruction to the police to provide them a direct line to the local SHO to contact when in distress.

Justice Girish Kathpalia requested the additional DCP to direct the SHO concerned to provide his personal mobile phone number to the petitioners “so that they may contact him at the time of distress”.

Tarun Kumar was killed in March after a fight over a water balloon escalated, and his murder had taken a communal turn.