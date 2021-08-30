Delhi: Man killed by neighbour after fight over their children’s behaviour

A 34-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his neighbour outside his house following a fight over their children’s behaviour.

The deceased, identified as Vinod, died due to multiple injuries on his chest, police said. He worked at a shop in Noida.

The incident took place in East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri on Saturday morning when the police received a call about a fight between two neighbours.

Priyanka Kashyap, DCP (East), said, “When we reached the spot, one of the men was being taken to the hospital. An inquiry into the matter revealed that Vinod and Sanjay, the two neighbours, were fighting over their children’s behaviour.”

Their children had recently got into a fight while playing outside and had hit each other. This led to a heated argument between the two men.

DCP Kashyap said that Sanjay allegedly hurled abuses at Vinod and punched him on the chest. Vinod collapsed on the ground and was rushed to a nearby hospital by locals. A post-mortem examination revealed that the man succumbed to injuries following the fight.

A case was registered against Sanjay and he was arrested.